Watch Angel Reese find new Chicago Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso for impressive dish in WNBA preseason

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso were once rivals on the basketball court.

Playing for LSU and South Carolina respectively, the pair went head-to-head three times in college, all of which were high-leverage matchups including an SEC championship game. But now, the pair have joined forces after they were both taken in the top 10 of the 2024 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky.

The pair of rookies made their preseason debut with the Sky on Friday night, and it seems they’re already building a nice connection. Reese found Cardoso, who was cutting to the basket, on a silky smooth pass as she picked up the assist.

In addition to her contributions distributing, Reese nearly totaled a double-double in her WNBA debut, finishing the game with 13 points and nine rebounds. Chicago lost the game to the Minnesota Lynx 92-81, however.

