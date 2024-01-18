Watch Anfernee Simons drain game-winning floater with 0.2 left, lift Trail Blazers past Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons is one of the quickest, best drivers in the NBA — he averaged 12.6 drives a game, the same number as Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell — and he can get around any single defender and get his shot.

He showed off that skill against the Brooklyn Nets with the game on the line Wednesday, blowing past his man and hitting a game-winning floater in the lane with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Take a look at all the angles of Anfernee Simons' game-winner in Portland ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Jtp9Xhgrd3 — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2024

Postgame, Trail Blazers coach Chauncy Billups said his team executed this play perfectly, but he deserves credit for a simple but smart play design, getting Simons the ball out top with the floor spaced by shooters — there was no way to pack the paint, and that let Simons get up a head of steam and get to a spot he was comfortable.

Portland was down by nine entering the fourth quarter, but that's when Simons and Jerami Grant took over, combining to score 27 points in the frame and lead the comeback win.

Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant were lights out in the 4Q combining for 27 PTS to help Portland secure the W pic.twitter.com/Vf6aQ1Ol0C — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2024

Brooklyn has now dropped four straight games. Mikal Bridges scored 21 to lead the Nets, while Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 .