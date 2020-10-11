Watch: Andy Dalton finds Michael Gallup to set up Cowboys’ victory

The Dallas Cowboys were a sea of emotions after Dak Prescott was injured Sunday. There was much consternation when the team signed Andy Dalton in the offseason, people considering it an offense to their starting quarterback.

On the day the team lost its leader, Prescott, Dalton came off the bench and threw for 111 yards, including this stunning hookup with Michael Gallup in the final seconds to set up a field goal that gave Dallas a 37-34 victory.

Check this out:





Greg Zuerlein came on and kicked the field goal as time expired and Dallas upped its record to 2-3. The Giants fell to 0-5.