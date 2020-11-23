Watch: Andy Dalton to Dalton Schultz gives Cowboys win over Vikings
The Dallas Cowboys have struggled. They got a huge play late against the Minnesota Vikings to erase a deficit en route to a 31-28 victory on Sunday.
The play went from Andy Dalton to tight end Dalton Schultz and after the PAT, Dallas had a three-point advantage in Minnesota.
Dalton to Dalton!
The #DallasCowboys take the lead with 1:37 remaining!
📺: #DALvsMIN on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/tUoK0wsA9N pic.twitter.com/Kmhh60295x
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2020