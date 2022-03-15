Watch: Andrew Whitworth told his kids right after Super Bowl LVI that it was his last game

Andrew Whitworth knew Super Bowl LVI would be his last NFL game shortly after the Rams beat the Bengals on Feb. 14. He didn’t make that publicly known, but privately, he told those close to him that he would call it a career after winning Super Bowl LVI.

The NFL shared a new video of Whitworth and his kids sharing a touching moment on the field after the Rams’ win over Cincinnati. Whitworth told his four children that it was his last game and that he would be able to spend more time with them now.

NFL Films had been saving this clip until Whitworth’s retirement, which was officially announced on Tuesday.

“That was daddy’s last football game,” he said. “That’s it. No more. I’m gonna be home with you guys. Promise. I’m gonna be a better dad. I’m gonna be around more. I’m gonna coach the crap out of you boys. We’re gonna have some fun, OK? I love y’all.”

"That was daddy's last football game." Whitworth let his kids in on a little secret after #SBLVI ❤️ (via @nflfilms) pic.twitter.com/4JHQWEndDO — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2022

Whitworth, 40, retired after 16 seasons in the NFL, going out on top as a Super Bowl champion and the latest winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. There was no better time for him to call it a career, accomplishing just about everything he could have.

Hearing him tell his kids that he’s going to be around more and a better dad was truly touching.

List