Watch: Andre Cisco hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster generates controversy

The Jacksonville Jaguars forced a much-needed punt from the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter Sunday, but the play that ended the Chiefs’ drive came with plenty of controversy.

A third down pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was broken up when Jaguars safety Andre Cisco delivered a huge hit on the receiver. After one official threw a flag for the collision, the referee quickly announced that there would be no penalty called for unnecessary roughness.

refs picked up the flag on this one but i dunno, that looks like helmet-to-helmet and a defenseless receiver to me pic.twitter.com/jHpfVq79cn — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 13, 2022

Smith-Schuster was down on the field for a while before he was helped to the locker room. The Chiefs wide receiver was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Jacksonville didn’t do much on the ensuing possession, earning one first down before punting the ball back to the Chiefs with a few minutes left before halftime.

Cisco delivered another brutal hit on a third down on the next possession that also wasn’t flagged, although a defensive holding call negated the play.

*another* massive hit from Andre Cisco and this one also isn't flagged, but probably for good reason pic.twitter.com/5v4lKd2jFh — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 13, 2022

Smith-Schuster had two receptions for 33 yards against the Jaguars before exiting the game Sunday.

