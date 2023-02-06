Watch: Amon-Ra St. Brown shows out in the Pro Bowl
The NFL adopted a new format to the Pro Bowl. The changes suited Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown just fine.
St. Brown, playing in his first Pro Bowl extravaganza, caught a touchdown pass in the flag football game that made up the primary attraction. St. Brown snatched a pass from Vikings QB Kirk Cousins for the TD and then launched the ball into the stands with a celebratory punt.
Earlier in the weekend, St. Brown won the best catch competition with an acrobatic stunt involving a flip and a sweet reception.
He hauled in a wetter, arguably better one to advance to the finals,
