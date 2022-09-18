Watch: Amik Robertson with gorgeous interception late in first half for Raiders

Up 17-0 late in the second quarter, the Cardinals began driving to try and get back in the game against the Raiders. Their hopes of scoring before the half ended when Amik Robertson made a ridiculous sideline grab to pick off Kyler Murray and give the Raiders the ball back.

He wanted it. He saw it. He took it. INT @_YoungTruth7 😤 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/AO3Qn6SFkt — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 18, 2022

This play came just a few plays after it looked like Nate Hobbs was going to play hero by picking the ball off, but he was flagged for holding on the play, instead giving the Cardinals the first down in Vegas territory.

On the actual interception play, Kyler Murray escaped pressure from Maxx Crosby and rolled out right, throwing on the run for Marquise Brown. That ball didn’t come near Brown, falling well short. Robertson came over the snagged it along the sideline instead — the first of his career.

The pick turned the tables, and instead of the Cardinals having the final shot at scoring before the half, it was the Raiders who would have 1:51 to score, starting at their own 27-yard-line.

The Raiders would drive to the Arizona 37-yard-line, and Daniel Carlson would trot out to drill a 55-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 20-0 lead at the half.

