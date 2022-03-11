Watch: Amid rain, fans at The Players turn No. 17 into a slip and slide on Friday

Nothing can stop TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole from being eventful.

With a heavy downpour again suspending play at The Players on Friday, fans made the most of the halted action and turned No. 17 into a slip and slide left of the hole's drop zone.

Not the entertainment we expected at 17. pic.twitter.com/nDA74iUxr3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2022

It's unknown if the sliding spectators were disciplined. However, with more rain in the forecast for Saturday, volunteers might want to keep an eye out for more slip-and-sliders.