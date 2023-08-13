WATCH: Ambry Thomas flies in for 4th down stop vs. Raiders

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

The 49ers run defense struggled through the early part of Sunday’s preseason opener. They came up with back-to-back stops early in the second quarter though thanks to two cornerbacks. Samuel Womack III got a third-and-1 stop to bring up fourth-and-short. Las Vegas went for it and Ambry Thomas flew in off the edge to hit Raiders RB Zamir White for a loss to force a turnover on downs.

