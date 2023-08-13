WATCH: Ambry Thomas flies in for 4th down stop vs. Raiders

The 49ers run defense struggled through the early part of Sunday’s preseason opener. They came up with back-to-back stops early in the second quarter though thanks to two cornerbacks. Samuel Womack III got a third-and-1 stop to bring up fourth-and-short. Las Vegas went for it and Ambry Thomas flew in off the edge to hit Raiders RB Zamir White for a loss to force a turnover on downs.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire