WATCH: Amari Cooper talks about Deshaun Watson, leadership role in Cleveland

Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper is preparing for his eighth season in the NFL. He was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015, was traded mid-season to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and was recently traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Cooper is quiet but extremely talented. His name may not be mentioned in the headlines as often as other top receivers in the league because he lets his playing abilities do the talking.

Now being a member of the Browns, he has a whole new system to learn and has to deal with the ongoing situation with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who the Browns also traded for in the 2022 offseason.

When speaking with CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Cooper spoke about Watson and his abilities on the field. He also talked about quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who may be the starter if Watson is suspended at any point.

Cooper also discussed what it means to be a leader. He states that it’s a lot easier to lead when you have plenty of experience under your belt because everything the younger guys have gone through, he has gone through.

1-on-1 with #Browns WR Amari Cooper as soon as he walked off the field from the first day at mandatory minicamp for the team. pic.twitter.com/ypsVdylI4T — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 14, 2022

