WATCH: Amari Cooper scores his first touchdown with Cleveland Browns vs. Jets

Amari Cooper has scored his first touchdown with the Cleveland Browns as he cut the New York Jets to pieces on their second offensive drive of the game. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett found Cooper for a six-yard touchdown, adding to his other 46 yards on the drive on four catches.

This comes after Nick Chubb found paydirt to open the game for the Cleveland offense.

Cooper cut the Carolina Panthers’ defensive backs to pieces a week ago, as he was prevalently open without targets. It is great to see him getting involved early and often this week as the Brown go up 14-7 against the Jets in this Week 2 matchup.

