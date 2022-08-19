Watch Amari Cooper burn Eagles corner with a double move

One of the biggest concerns for Cleveland Browns fans, outside of the quarterback position, has been at wide receiver. During the offseason, the Browns released Jarvis Landry and allowed Rashard Higgins to leave in free agency.

In their place, Amari Cooper was added in a trade, Jakeem Grant in free agency and David Bell and Michael Woods II in the NFL draft. Unfortunately, Bell started camp unable to perform, Woods has missed time due to injury and Grant was lost for the season.

Cooper, on the other hand, has looked like the talented receiver he has known to be over his career and like a steal of a move by GM Andrew Berry.

In Friday’s joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, we saw Cooper’s impressive route running ability on full display with this double move:

Brissett opens 7-on-7 with TD pass to Cooper. #Browns pic.twitter.com/hR10nmgWKM — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 19, 2022

Cooper’s timing is perfect as the cornerback sits down on the route at the 10-yard line while Cooper explodes into his upfield route. Even those he is grabbed, he creates good separation.

Credit also goes to QB Jacoby Brissett who hit Cooper in stride in the endzone before the safety was able to get over and disrupt the pass.

Yesterday we saw RB Jerome Ford also make an Eagles defender look foolish.

If Cooper can be a true top receiver in Cleveland, the team’s offense can be much more explosive than it has been even with Brissett starting.

