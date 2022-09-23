Breaking news:

WATCH: Amari Cooper and Browns strike first on TNF

Cory Kinnan
·1 min read

The Cleveland Browns have jumped out in front of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night football. To go up 7-0, quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with Amari Cooper on a slant route after the offense sputtered on their first two drives.

Coming off of a nine catch game a week ago against the New York Jets, Cooper looks poised for a big game in this one as well. So far, so good for the Pro Bowl wide receiver who came to Cleveland by way of trade (for just a fifth round pick).

Keep your eyes peeled for more updates as the game goes on.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire

