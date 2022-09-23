WATCH: Amari Cooper and Browns strike first on TNF

The Cleveland Browns have jumped out in front of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night football. To go up 7-0, quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with Amari Cooper on a slant route after the offense sputtered on their first two drives.

Coming off of a nine catch game a week ago against the New York Jets, Cooper looks poised for a big game in this one as well. So far, so good for the Pro Bowl wide receiver who came to Cleveland by way of trade (for just a fifth round pick).

COOOOOOOP! 🗣 Amari Cooper scores his second touchdown in as many games! pic.twitter.com/w46CJVVqCQ — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) September 23, 2022

