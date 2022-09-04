WATCH: Amari Burney INT seals upset for Florida over No. 7 Utah
INTERCEPTION IN THE END ZONE
THE GATORS STUN NO. 7 UTAH 🐊
pic.twitter.com/OiMLHNuV8h
— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2022
We have a top-10 upset in Week 1, courtesy of the Florida Gators.
No. 7 Utah rolled into The Swamp with College Football Playoff aspirations, and they left Gainesville Sunday night with a 29-26 loss.
The Gators got a huge performance from quarterback Anthony Richardson, who accounted for 272 yards of total offense, and a trio of rushing touchdowns.
Utah quarterback Cam Rising got his offense inside the 10-yard line in the final seconds with a chance to win, or at least tie with a field goal, but those hopes were dashed by a diving interception in the end zone by Florida linebacker Amari Burney.
It’s a crushing blow for Utah, and a huge win that could vault the Gators into the Top 25.
