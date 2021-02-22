Watch Amanda Nunes demolish Ronda Rousey ahead of UFC 259

MMAWeekly.com Staff
·1 min read
Amanda Nunes defeats Ronda Rousey at UFC 207
Amanda Nunes defeats Ronda Rousey at UFC 207

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her belt and took down one of the biggest names in UFC history when she finished Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 back in 2016.

Now a two-division champion, Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line Against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6.

Watch Nunes's destruction of Rousey at UFC 207 ahead of her bout with Anderson at UFC 259.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENIDNG > Watch Israel Adesanya destroy Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 259

Recount Amanda Nunes's win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

