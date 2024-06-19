Watch: It’s always football weather in Montana, apparently…

The only thing missing from this clip is a voiceover from John Facenda. This video, complete with a picturesque snowfall, had an NFL Films feel about it.

And that it took place in June only makes it that much more noteworthy.

Wait, a picturesque snowfall in June?

It began snowing at Montana State University (Bozeman, Montana) on Monday during a summer football session. The moment was caught by Brennon Mossholder, the head coach of Hillcrest High School (Idaho Falls, Idaho).

Hillcrest finished the season 12-1. They lost the 4A state championship to Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho).

Check out this video of Hillcrest practicing football in June, against the backdrop of a snowfall. There was enough snow to begin some slight accumulation on the field:

A little summer camp football action at Montana State! Never thought I’d be coaching in the snow on June 17th! pic.twitter.com/FSURGLcHwA — Brennon Mossholder (@HoldinMoss) June 18, 2024

Talk about some crazy weather out in Montana this week. Snow on Monday and by Saturday, the temperature will reach 83°F.

Perhaps an elk will trade in his soccer fandom to make the trek north from Colorado and join in on the football practice.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports