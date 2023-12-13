Watch: The always-entertaining John Johnson III was mic’d up vs. Ravens

John Johnson started the season slowly, getting very little playing time in his return to the Los Angeles Rams. However, he’s taken over the starting job in the last four weeks and he’s once again performing at a high level.

One thing Sean McVay has pointed out about Johnson is his leadership on the back end, being a veteran who’s in his seventh season in the NFL. Communication is key at the safety position and that’s something Johnson seems to help with.

Being the vocal and outgoing player that he is, Johnson was a perfect choice to be mic’d up in the Rams’ game against the Ravens on Sunday. The always-entertaining safety didn’t talk trash, but he did have some funny moments on the sidelines – notably after Ahkello Witherspoon’s interception and Puka Nacua’s diving grab.

