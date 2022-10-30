WATCH: Alvin Kamara scores third touchdown of the day against Raiders

Alvin Kamara with his 3rd TD of the day 👏 Dalton to Kamara for the 36-yard TD #LVvsNO | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/eM61FEMsSg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 30, 2022

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara logged his third touchdown of the day against the Las Vegas Raiders to put the Saints up 24-0, catching a pass underneath the coverage and sprinting 36 yards for the score. The Saints were able to ride the momentum from the first half into their first possession of the second half. Kamara went up to 137 scrimmage yards on the day to go with his three scores. He has one rushing touchdown and two as a receiver so far.

Kamara now trails Marques Colston by just one touchdown in his Saints career, having scored 71 times as a runner, receiver, and returner. Colston owns the franchise record with 72 touchdowns.

Andy Dalton has had a solid bounce-back performance, with an efficient day through the air. The game has been all Saints so far, the defense looking just as good as the offense. Everyone on the team looks to be back on track, but they need to keep it up and close out this win.

