Watch: Alvin Kamara scores his 61st touchdown in 63rd career regular season game

Bang: Alvin Kamara asserted himself early on against the New England Patriots by linking up with Jameis Winston for an 11-yard touchdown grab. It’s the 61st touchdown of Kamara’s career, spanning 63 regular season games. That helps close the gap between him and Marques Colston for the New Orleans Saints career scoring record (72 touchdowns in 146 games).

Funnily enough, the play looked like one the Saints were burnt on a week ago. Saints film analyst Deuce Windham identified it as a Texas concept — the same design the Carolina Panthers used to pick up 30 yards on a Christian McCaffrey grab-and-go in Week 2. Sean Payton has always taken time to look at what’s working around the league, but this note-cribbing feels a little more personal.