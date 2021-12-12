Watch: Alvin Kamara scores 16-yard rushing TD vs. Jets in return from injury

Whew: Alvin Kamara is good at football, guys. The New Orleans Saints running back retook the lead in Sunday’s game with the New York Jets on a 16-yard touchdown run, cutting back behind the formation to put some space between him and the Jets defenders in pursuit. A subsequent point-after kick gave the Saints a 10-3 lead over New York.

It’s wild how easy he makes feats like this look. But when you’re a unique athlete you make special plays, and that’s become Kamara’s calling-card. Great to see him moving so well after he missed four games with a knee injury.

In a a bigger-picture view, this was the 67th touchdown that Kamara has scored in his Saints career as a runner, receiver, or returner. That cut the gap between him and legendary Saints wideout Marques Colston to just five scores in franchise history. If Kamara can finish his year strong, there’s no reason he won’t claim that record before season’s end.

