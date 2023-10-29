WATCH: Alvin Kamara carves up the Colts defense for a critical TD

The New Orleans Saints score an early touchdown as they continue to try and find a rhythm on offense. Getting the ball to Alvin Kamara seems to never be a bad idea as he willed his way into the endzone for some big yards after the catch. Carr found Kamara open in the middle of the field and the rest was history.

It was the earliest the Saints offense has found the endzone since Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. It is Kamara’s second touchdown of the season and first receiving touchdown. It’s just Carr’s seventh passing touchdown of the season. They will try to keep the momentum going and they will need it with the defense facing a strong Colts offense.

