Watch: Alvin Kamara’s astonishing 52-yard touchdown against Green Bay

The Saints’ Alvin Kamara put on a one-man show on one play in the final minute of the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers Sunday in New Orleans.

Check this out as the running back takes a swing pass from Drew Brees and refuses to be stopped by anyone, anywhere, anyway in a Packers uniform.





The overall play went for 52 yards and sent the game into the final quarter tied at 27 after the PAT.

Another view:



