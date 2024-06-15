(WATCH) Alvaro Morata puts Spain in front in Euro 2024 opener v Croatia

Spain head in at half time with a 3-0 lead in their opening Euro 2024 game against Croatia.

La Roja are facing off with old foes Croatia in Berlin in the first match of Group B and they have secured a dominant advantage at the break.

Despite neither side creating anything in the opening stages, Spain burst into life on the half hour mark, as Alvaro Morata raced clear to slot home Fabian Ruiz’s superb through ball.

Cool, calm and collected from Alvaro Morata 🧊 The captain opens Spain's account for the tournament 🫡#Euro2024 | #ESPCRO pic.twitter.com/k7xE0XZmfS — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

🙃 Y Morata desempata con Silva y ya es el cuarto goleador histórico de la @SEFutbol, por detrás de Villa, Raúl y Torres pic.twitter.com/0PlRxW2mQW https://t.co/5IML1EzRSp — MARCA (@marca) June 15, 2024

Morata’s composure in front of goal settled Spain’s nerves in the German capital as the captain produced when needed.

However, with Croatia still reeling from the setback, they conceded again inside two minutes, as Ruiz tiptoed past some weak challenges to lash home from the edge of the box.

TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES FOR SPAIN! Superb work from Fabián Ruiz 😤#Euro2024 | #ESPCRO pic.twitter.com/RzNoki1DHB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

🚨 GOAL: Spain 2-0 Croatia! FABIAN RUIZ DOUBLES SPAINS LEAD! 🇪🇸

pic.twitter.com/GsLwYY6YcI — Euro 24 Hub (@Euro24Hub) June 15, 2024

Luis de la Fuente will be delighted with the ruthless streak shown by his side in what will be a crucial game in the battle to qualifying for the knockout stages.

