WATCH: Alton McCaskill IV opens up about why he chose Colorado

Although taken advantage of often, entering the transfer portal is rarely an easy decision to make for college players. That was the case for former Houston running back Alton McCaskill IV, who committed to Colorado in May following two seasons with the Cougars.

In a video posted to his YouTube account earlier this week, the 2021 American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year opened up about his decision to leave Houston and join the Buffs.

“I chose Colorado because of the opportunities coming from the popularity around the school,” McCaskill said. “How many eyes are going to be on the school is going to be a really good thing for people who are trying to get to the next level, which is something I’m obviously trying to do. On top of that, Coach Prime (Deion Sanders) and all of his staff, from the trainers to the strength coaches, everybody is very genuine.”

McCaskill is now entering his first fall camp at Colorado as one of the top contenders for the Buffs’ starting RB job. Also in the video, McCaskill, who missed all of last season due to an ACL tear, mentioned that he’s nearly 100% in terms of his recovery.

