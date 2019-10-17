Watch: Altomare sinks ace to win car at Buick LPGA Shanghai

Brittany Altomare needed a jolt of energy after she made the turn during the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

She began her day on the second nine, carding a disappointing 2-over 38 that a pair of bogeys and a costly double at the par-3 16th. But things wouldn't stay down for long.

A par at the first made way for that jolt of energy, exactly what the doctor ordered. On the par-3 second, facing a brutal and tricky harsh down wind, Altomare took aim.

Shot of the day: Altomare's ace earns her a Buick LaCrosse Avenir

If not for the flagstick, that ball may have keep rolling into 2020. But luckily for Altomare, who had already struck gold with the hole-in-one, she also won a Buick in the process.

Altomare also carded two birdies on her inward nine, finishing her opening round with a 2-under 70, just three off the lead held by Amy Yang.