WATCH: Follow along with the Badgers out of the tunnel at Camp Randall

The 1-1 Badgers football team will be back at Camp Randall on Saturday for an 11 AM matchup with Georgia Southern (2-0). After the team lost to Washington State 31-22 in Week 2, Luke Fickell’s squad will look to get back on track in Week 3.

In their second contest, the team struggled out of the gate for a second week in a row, going into half down 24-9. One bright spot in the loss was the performance of quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who threw for 278 yards and a touchdown.

Running backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen for 69 rushing yards on 19 combined carries, which was far from their 298 combined yards on the ground in Week 1 versus Buffalo.

They’ll look to rebound on Saturday versus Georgia Southern.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire