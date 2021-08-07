WATCH: Allyson Felix Makes Olympic History With 4x400m Relay Gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Allyson Felix now stands alone in American track and field history.

The 35-year-old sprinter ended her Olympic career with gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The medal was her 11th all time, breaking a tie with Carl Lewis for the most of any American track and field athlete.

Felix ran the second leg of the relay for Team USA. She took the baton from women’s 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin. Felix handed the baton to 2020 women’s 400m hurdles silver medalist Delilah Muhammad, who then passed off to anchor Athing Mu, who won gold in the women’s 800m.

Team USA’s stacked quartet finished with a time of 3:16.85, almost four full seconds ahead of Poland’s second-place time (3:20.53). Jamaica earned bronze with a time of 3:21.24.

You can watch the race in the video above or during NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.