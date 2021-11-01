Watch: Alligator’s actions give golfers a hearty chuckle

A golfer on a course in Gulfport, Mississippi, hit a ball close to a pond where an alligator was lurking nearby. The gator quickly snatched up the golf ball and returned to the pond, leaving the golfers laughing over the “lost” ball.

They were playing in a tournament at Windance Golf Course and were on the 12th hole when Keith Williams hit his ball near the pond, Victoria Williams told USA Today/For The Win.

Victoria Williams submitted the video to ViralHog on her husband’s behalf and asked, “Is this considered a drop ball now?”

In the video, shot on Oct. 9 but released last Thursday, you can hear the golfers say, “Get it Chubbs,” a reference to the alligator in the movie “Happy Gilmore.”

Also heard in the video are the golfers saying, “He ate it” and “That’s not good.”

Said one commenter on YouTube: “Thinking it’s an egg? That’s going to be disappointing!”

As for the ruling? It’s a free drop.

The U.S. Golf Association rule book states: “Rule 16 covers when and how the player may take free relief by playing a ball from a different place, such as when there is interference by an abnormal course condition or a dangerous animal condition [italics added].”

Photo courtesy of ViralHog.