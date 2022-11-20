Watch: Allen Robinson scores TD to give Rams the lead before halftime

Allen Robinson has experience as a No. 1 wide receiver and the Rams need him to help fill that void with Cooper Kupp out. On Sunday against the Saints, Robinson stepped up with a strong catch in the end zone for his third touchdown of the season.

The play came shortly before halftime on an in-breaking route from the slot, getting open for Matthew Stafford in front of the defender. The score put the Rams up 14-10 just before the first half ended.

It was Robinson’s second catch of the game and gave him 15 yards receiving.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire