Watch: Allen Lazard flips first, Davante Adams gets Packers’ touchdown
The action started fast on “Sunday Night Football” as Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard, who did some acrobatics on his way to a first down before being tackled.
Front Flip First Down. #GoPackGo @AllenLazard
— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2020
Not to be outdone, Davante Adams completed the drive by catching a TD pass in his sixth straight game. The catch was the 500th of his NFL career and 55th touchdown.
Sixth straight game with a TD for @Tae15Adams!@Packers take the lead on Sunday night. #GoPackGo
— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2020