Watch: Allen Lazard flips first, Davante Adams gets Packers’ touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The action started fast on “Sunday Night Football” as Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard, who did some acrobatics on his way to a first down before being tackled.

Not to be outdone, Davante Adams completed the drive by catching a TD pass in his sixth straight game. The catch was the 500th of his NFL career and 55th touchdown.

Latest Stories