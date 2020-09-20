Watch Allegiant Stadium grass being prepared for Raiders' home opener

Raiders prep Allegiant Stadium grass for LV home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The first NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is just a few days away, and the Raiders' maintenance crew is hard at work getting the field ready.

The Raiders will take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 2, the first home game for the organization since operations were moved out of Oakland after last season. As you can see below, the field is being carefully manicured by Allegiant Stadium staff.

"You can really sense the affection that has gone into really taking care of Raider Nation as best as possible."



Member of the Raiders Broadcast team @bethmowins got her first look at @AllegiantStadm. pic.twitter.com/U8LOIzcnMG — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 19, 2020

Similar to the Arizona Cardinals' indoor stadium in Glendale, the Raiders leave the natural grass surface outside the stadium during the week, then move the 9500-ton, 240-foot wide field into the building before the game.

Although the stadium won't be chock full of Raiders fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there's no question the Raiders will make it a memorable first NFL game in Las Vegas, a show worthy of the team’s new locale.

With the high-powered Saints offense coming in, led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, there should be plenty of points between the two.