Watch Alex Verdugo make amazing game-winning diving catch for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox just can't lose.

They beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday at Target Field in thrilling fashion to extend their win streak to eight games.

The Twins were down to their last out in the bottom of the seventh inning and had a man in scoring position with third baseman Luis Arraez at the plate.

Arraez hit a hard line drive to left field that looked like it might fall for a base hit, but Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo made a tremendous diving catch to seal the victory.



The diving catch to end it. 🥶



And the @RedSox have now won 8 in a row. 😳 pic.twitter.com/WdyWlfYg4N — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2021

Verdugo's catch was kind of similar to former Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi's game-winning catch in Game 4 of the 2018 American League Championship Series versus the Houston Astros.

First pitch for the second game of the doubleheader between the Red Sox and Twins is scheduled for 5:25 p.m. ET.