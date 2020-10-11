WATCH: Alex Smith's family reacts to QB's first play after injury

WATCH: Alex Smith's family reacts to QB's first play back originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After nearly two years of recovery from a near-fatal broken leg in 2018, Alex Smith made his incredible return to the football field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

While there was not a full stadium of fans to give him the ovation he deserved, Smith's family was at FedEx Field to take in the moment.

After completing his first pass to J.D. McKissic, Smith's wife, Elizabeth, and his children, Hayes, Hudson and Sloan, were seen standing and clapping, representing all those who were taking in a miraculous achievement.

Like many, the FOX camera panned to the family and showed a mix of excitement and some nerves. With Smith entering his first live-action since the day of the injury in 2018, there was understandably concern about how his body would hold up when making contact.

In the two minutes of action Smith had in the first half, the veteran quarterback looked nimble and healthy, even showing off his mobility and the ability to take a sack.

Smith's comeback is a truly inspiring display of determination, and it became even more special since his family was there to share the moment with him.