WATCH: Alex Smith takes first NFL snap in 694 days for Washington





It’s happening, it’s really happening.

Washington’s QB Alex Smith made his long-awaited return to an NFL football field for the first time in 694 days after suffering a gruesome leg injury that at times put his life in jeopardy.

After QB Kyle Allen went down with an arm injury in the second quarter against the Rams, Alex Smith trotted onto the field as the defacto QB for Washington, completing his first pass to J.D. McKissic for a short gain. He later was sacked by Aaron Donald, which was the first time he’s been hit in live action since returning to action, and he got up and jogged off the field just fine.

Allen was ruled questionable to return with an arm injury, so it appears to be the Alex Smith show for the rest of the game. Say your prayers.