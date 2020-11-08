Watch: Alex Smith leads Washington to first touchdown since breaking his leg

The Alex Smith comeback continues. He had to enter the game against the New York Giants on Sunday when Kyle Allen was injured. Smith led Washington to a touchdown, the first TD drive he guided since suffering his gruesome leg injury in 2018.

The scoring play was a one-yard plunge by Antonio Gibson.

Antonio Gibson up and over for the @WashingtonNFL TD! 📺: #WASvsNYG on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020





It capped a six-play, 75-yard drive that meant much more than six points on the scoreboard.