WATCH: Alex Smith connects with Terry McLaurin for first TD in nearly two years

For the first time in 728 days, Alex Smith threw a touchdown pass in an NFL game.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's Washington-New York matchup, Smith connected with Terry McLaurin for a 68-yard score. He last experienced the feeling of finding a teammate for six points on Nov. 11, 2018 in Tampa, a week before he suffered his infamous injury versus the Houston Texans.

Smith, who was in because Kyle Allen suffered a terrible-looking leg injury in the first quarter of the contest, really settled down after a rough beginning to his afternoon. This pass to McLaurin, and McLaurin's tremendous explosion after making the grab, added up to Washington's best play of the year:

That highlight brought Washington to within three of the Giants.

Smith initially completed his comeback from his broken leg and subsequent infection in the Burgundy and Gold's Week 5 loss to the Rams, but what he did at FedEx Field on Sunday really felt like his return because he was able to move the ball and contribute to the cause.

There was once a point where many, if not most, people never thought they'd see Smith suit up again. The fact that he's now responsible for at least one Washington TD is the very definition of remarkable.