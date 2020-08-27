WATCH: Alex Ovechkin's son Sergei beyond excited to see his dad upon his return from the NHL bubble

After a month away at the NHL bubble in Toronto, the Capitals are slowly making their way home to their families – with the Ovechkins as the latest to document their adorable reunion.

Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastya posted a video on her Instagram story on Thursday of their son Sergei sprinting over to his dad, proudly waving his miniature hockey stick in the air, as Ovi comes out of the car. Ovechkin picks up his son who has the biggest smile on his face and is clearly excited to be back with his all-star dad.

We interrupt your Thursday to bring you another adorable dose of Sergei and Blake Ovechkin running to greet Ovi 😍

While Ovechkin was dominating in the bubble, scoring four goals in five games against the Islanders, Sergei got to work at home and perfected his own shot, so he can play in the NHL just like his dad one day.

He also celebrated his second birthday a week ago. While watching his dad compete for the Stanley Cup might have been cool, he certainly can't wait to celebrate with his whole family now that they are back together for the offseason.

