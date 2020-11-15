WATCH: Alex Collins’ 13-yard TD in Seahawks’ opening drive Week 10
The Seattle Seahawks are in Los Angeles Week 10 to square off against the division-rival Rams in SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles was able to come away with just three points on its opening drive and Seattle was able to top that with a touchdown.
Running back Alex Collins – just signed to the practice squad two weeks ago and elevated to the roster on Saturday – punched it in for the 13-yard score and the Seahawks’ first TD of the day.
The scoring drive went seven plays for 78 yards in 3:37.
After one quarter of play, the Rams lead the Seahawks 10-7.
Here’s a look at Collins in action:
Alex Collins runs it in for the 1️⃣3️⃣-yard TD! 🙌
Q1: SEA 7, LAR 3
📺: #SEAvsLAR on FOX pic.twitter.com/ofLItI3BXN
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 15, 2020