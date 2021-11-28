Watch Alex Caruso posterize P.J. Tucker with monster dunk

Alex Caruso has these in him, he threw down a few rim-rattling dunks as a Laker. He’s even dunked on P.J. Tucker before.

Saturday night Tucker ended up in another poster as Caruso got loose on a give-and-go with Nikola Vucevic, Tucker rotated over a step late and Caruso got up and then shut down the United Center.

That’s just nasty. And the stare at the end is the best.

Caruso and the Bulls still came up a little short at home when the final horn blew, done in by 23 turnovers and a 20-point night by Gabe Vincent off the bench. Miami earned a 107-104 win on the road.

