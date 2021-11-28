Watch Alex Caruso posterize P.J. Tucker with monster dunk
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alex Caruso has these in him, he threw down a few rim-rattling dunks as a Laker. He’s even dunked on P.J. Tucker before.
Saturday night Tucker ended up in another poster as Caruso got loose on a give-and-go with Nikola Vucevic, Tucker rotated over a step late and Caruso got up and then shut down the United Center.
CARUSO POSTER!!! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/IVEcuPl3JI
— Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 28, 2021
We. Need. More. Angles. pic.twitter.com/52KRWSMz4p
— Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 28, 2021
That’s just nasty. And the stare at the end is the best.
Caruso and the Bulls still came up a little short at home when the final horn blew, done in by 23 turnovers and a 20-point night by Gabe Vincent off the bench. Miami earned a 107-104 win on the road.
Check out more on the Bulls
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Nets climbing fast Lillard gets hot late, leads Trail Blazers comeback to beat Bulls NBA Power Rankings: Warriors locked in on top, Suns rise up to second
Watch Alex Caruso posterize P.J. Tucker with monster dunk originally appeared on NBCSports.com