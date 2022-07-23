WATCH: Alek Manoah taunts Franchy Cordero, Bobby Dalbec with NSFW chirps

WATCH: Manoah taunts Cordero, Dalbec with NSFW chirps originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays added insult to injury for the Boston Red Sox during Saturday's game at Fenway Park.

In the sixth inning, a fired-up Manoah had words for Red Sox hitters Franchy Cordero and Bobby Dalbec after striking them out. The right-hander -- seemingly unprovoked -- yelled at Cordero to "sit the [expletive] down."

Manoah had a similar chirp for Dalbec, who responded with some words of his own.

Alek Manoah strikes out the side with a side of beef ðŸ˜¡ pic.twitter.com/OZKTuMvIsb — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) July 23, 2022

That was the last the Red Sox saw of Manoah on Saturday as the Blue Jays went to the bullpen the following inning. The All-Star right-hander struck out seven and allowed only one run in his six innings of work. Toronto went on to win, 4-1.

The last thing the Red Sox need is to lose players to suspensions -- they already have several key players on the injured list -- but showing some fight wouldn't be such a bad thing. They've lost 18 of their last 24 games, including their last four in which they've been outscored 59-9. They look lifeless with less than two weeks until the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline.

Boston falls to 48-47 on the season after Saturday's defeat. It will wrap up its series vs. Toronto on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET.