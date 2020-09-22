Watch Alec Ingold score Raiders' first touchdown at Allegiant Stadium

Watch Ingold score Raiders' first-ever TD at Allegiant Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders' first touchdown at Allegiant Stadium wasn't scored by Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller or Henry Ruggs.

Nope, it was fullback Alec Ingold -- just as we all expected.

First Raiders TD in Vegas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PkXkkLbTe2 — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) September 22, 2020

Though Ingold hauled in the touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr, Waller deserves an assist for drawing all the attention in coverage.

And in fitting fashion, it came on "Spider 2 Y Banana." Jon Gruden wouldn't have it any other way.

Ingold's score was poetic from a historical perspective. He shares the same birthday with former Raiders running back Clem Daniels, who scored their first-ever touchdown at the Oakland Coliseum in 1966.

The first Raiders touchdown scored at the Oakland Coliseum was a 22-yard reception by RB Clem Daniels in 1966.



Their first TD at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was a 3-yard reception by FB Alec Ingold in 2020.



Daniels and Ingold share a birthday, as both were born on July 9th. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 22, 2020

Talk about a coincidence.