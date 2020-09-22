Watch Alec Ingold score Raiders' first touchdown at Allegiant Stadium

Brian Witt

Watch Ingold score Raiders' first-ever TD at Allegiant Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders' first touchdown at Allegiant Stadium wasn't scored by Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller or Henry Ruggs. 

Nope, it was fullback Alec Ingold -- just as we all expected.

Though Ingold hauled in the touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr, Waller deserves an assist for drawing all the attention in coverage.

And in fitting fashion, it came on "Spider 2 Y Banana." Jon Gruden wouldn't have it any other way.

Ingold's score was poetic from a historical perspective. He shares the same birthday with former Raiders running back Clem Daniels, who scored their first-ever touchdown at the Oakland Coliseum in 1966.

Talk about a coincidence.