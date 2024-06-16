Watch Alcaraz's title defence bid at Queen's on the BBC

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur in last year's Queen's final [Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his grass-court season with a title defence bid at the Queen's Club Championships - and you can watch the event live on the BBC.

The French Open champion triumphed at Queen's last year before going on to win his first Wimbledon title.

Britain's Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper will also compete in the ATP 500 level event, which runs from 17-23 June.

In the same week, British women's number one Katie Boulter will be in action in the Birmingham Classic, which is also live on the BBC.

Former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko is the defending champion, while former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has been given a wildcard entry.

How can I follow the coverage?

There will be coverage of Queen's on BBC TV, plus matches from both competitions will be streamed on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app and Red Button.

All times in BST

Queen's Club Championships

Monday, 17 June

13:00-18:00 BBC Two; 12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 12:00-13:10 & 17:55-19:45)

Tuesday, 18 June

13:00-18:00 BBC Two; 12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 12:00-13:10)

Wednesday, 19 June

13:00-18:00 BBC Two; 12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 12:00-13:10)

Thursday, 20 June

13:00-18:00 BBC Two; 12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 12:00-13:10)

Friday, 21 June

13:00-18:00 BBC Two; 12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 12:00-13:30 & 17:55-19:30)

Saturday, 22 June

13:00-17:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 23 June

13:50-16:45, BBC One; 13:50-19:45 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Birmingham Classic

Monday, 17 June

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 16:15-17:55)

Tuesday, 18 June

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 13:10-16:30)

Wednesday, 19 June

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 13:10-16:30)

Thursday, 20 June

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 13:10-16:00)

Friday, 21 June

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 16:15-17:55)

Saturday, 22 June

10:50-20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 10:50-13:00 & 16:15-20:00)

Sunday, 23 June

13:20-20:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 13:20-19:00)

The BBC also has live coverage of the grass-court events at Eastbourne, and will provide comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon from 1 to 14 July.