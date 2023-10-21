Watch: Alabama's Nick Saban relays plan for victory cigar after win vs. rival Tennessee

Despite Alabama coach Nick Saban's distaste towards cigars, he couldn't help but take one while reveling in the success of his Crimson Tide's 34-20 win over Tennessee in Week 8 of the college football season.

The victor of the Alabama-Tennessee matchup traditionally sparks up cigars postgame. It's a ritual Saban has not partaken during his run of historic dominance over the Vols.

But following No. 8 Alabama's win over Tennessee — spurred by a 27-0 second half — the legendary football coach said he had a plan for the celebratory postgame cigar. He he received it from CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell (much to the amusement of quarterback Jalen Milroe).

"Well, I'll chew on one for a while," Saban remarked.

And then you MUST un-mute to hear Jalen Milroe's laugh 🤣

Saban took the cigar from Dell and put it in his mouth without lighting it, accompanied by a smirk and slight shrug. He ran off the field with the cigar clinched in his left hand in front of a rocking Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"I guess it's fun when you get the opportunity to smoke a cigar. I don't smoke," Saban said on Wednesday during the SEC media teleconference. "I just kind of chew on one a little bit."

