Watch: Alabama's Chris Braswell single-handedly blocks and scoops up Texas A&M field goal

With his team on to a seven-point lead with about nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of its game Saturday at Texas A&M, and with the Aggies attempting a makeable field goal that could get them within four, Chris Braswell took matters into his own hands — literally.

The Crimson Tide senior linebacker not only blocked a 41-yard field goal attempt from Texas A&M’s Randy Bond, but also scooped the ball up and began taking it the other way.

Braswell reached the end zone for what appeared to be an electrifying touchdown that would double Alabama’s lead. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, it was called back because of a personal foul on Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner near midfield on the return, bringing the ball back to the Alabama 37-yard line.

ALABAMA WITH THE BLOCKED FIELD GOAL AND RETURN FOR THE SCORE



pic.twitter.com/hr2oXW9nPx — Lincoln Heimbach (@LincHeimbachTSP) October 7, 2023

Alabama didn't come away complete empty-handed from the play. Following a punt, two consecutive sacks gave the Crimson Tide a safety after officials deemed Max Johnson committed intentional grounding in the end zone. That gave Nick Saban and Co. a 26-17 lead.

In addition to the blocked kick, Braswell had four tackles and 0.5 sacks with about six minutes remaining in the game and Alabama leading 26-17.

