How to watch Alabama vs. Georgia football on TV, live stream in CFP national championship

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama football teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 10.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET.

Alabama, ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, comes into the matchup 13-1 overall. Most recently, Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 in the CFP Cotton Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31.

No. 3-ranked Georgia enters the game 13-1 overall. On Dec. 31, the UGA Bulldogs beat Michigan 34-11 in the CFP Orange Bowl semifinal.

CFP national championship: How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. Alabama football on TV, live stream

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban leads players onto the field before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Game time: 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (Alabama sideline reporter), and Molly McGrath (Georgia sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast | Georgia radio broadcast

CFP national championship alternate broadcasts

Film room with Jimbo Fisher broadcast: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be ESPN's Dusty Dvoracek and Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Command center broadcast: ESPNU

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Skycast broadcast: ESPNEWS

ESPNEWS broadcasters are scheduled to be Anish Shroff and Kelly Stouffer.

On DirecTV, ESPNEWS is channel 207. On Dish, ESPNEWS is channel 142.

Alabama hometown radio/Georgia hometown radio broadcast: SEC Network

SEC Network will carry the Alabama audio in the first half and the Georgia audio in the second half. Both radio broadcasts are available in full via live stream.

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Nick Saban is the Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

