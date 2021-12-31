How to watch Alabama vs. Cincinnati Bearcats football on TV, live stream in Cotton Bowl
The Alabama and Cincinnati Bearcats football teams are scheduled to meet in Arlington, Texas, for the 2021 Cotton Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31.
The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.
Alabama, ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, comes into the matchup 12-1 overall. Most recently, Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 on Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship.
The No. 4-ranked UC Bearcats enter the game 13-0 overall. On Dec. 4, Cincinnati beat Houston 35-20 in the AAC Championship.
How to watch Alabama vs. Cincinnati football on TV, live stream
Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 31
Location: Arlington, Texas
TV: ESPN
ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline), and Laura Rutledge (sideline).
On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch
Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast | UC Bearcats radio broadcast
Alternate broadcasts
Command center broadcast: ESPN2
On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.
Skycast broadcast: ESPNU
ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be Anish Shroff and Roddy Jones.
On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.
All-22 broadcast: ESPNEWS
On DirecTV, ESPNEWS is channel 207. On Dish, ESPNEWS is channel 142.
Alabama hometown radio broadcast: SEC Network
Alabama hometown radio broadcasters on SEC Network are scheduled to be Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson and Rashad Johnson.
On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.
Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Luke Fickell is the Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach.
