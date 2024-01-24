How to watch Alabama vs. Auburn: Live stream, TV channel, injury report

The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Tuscaloosa tonight when Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team welcome in Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers to Coleman Coliseum for an SEC showdown.

Alabama is still searching for its signature win of the season and getting one against its arch-rival who is currently on an 11-game winning streak would certainly do just that.

Coach Oats and Coach Pearl have reignited the love for basketball in the state of Alabama and the in-state rivalry has turned into one of the best in the SEC.

Below is all of the game info you need to be able to catch all of the action between the Tide and the Tigers.

How to watch

Date: Jan. 24, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Injury Report

Both teams enter the marquee matchup injury-free and will have their full allotment of players.

Players to watch for Auburn

Players to watch for Alabama

G Aaron Estrada

F Grant Nelson

F Nick Pringle

