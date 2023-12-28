WATCH: Alabama takes centerstage at Disneyland parade ahead of Rose Bowl

For Crimson Tide football fans, Tuscaloosa, Alabama is the happiest place on earth as it is viewed by many as the epicenter of college football. However, others will argue that it is actually Disneyland that holds claim to that title. Worlds collided today when the Alabama football team took over the parade at Disneyland ahead of the Rose Bowl.

Nick Saban and his team have been hard at work preparing for the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal against top-ranked Michigan, but took some time to enjoy one of California’s most exciting places. At today’s parade, the Crimson Tide was featured.

In a video shared to social media by Blake Byler of BamaCentral, players and coaches can be seen happily being paraded for guests and fans alike to see. Michigan also partook in some festivities today, as well.

Alabama will face Michigan in Pasadena on Jan. 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET and Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as they prepare for the semifinal matchup.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire