How to watch Alabama State versus Mississippi Valley St. college football: Live Scoreboard
Alabama State football’s (5-3) road trip continues as they travel to play Mississippi Valley State (1-8) Saturday, Nov. 11. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT
The Hornets defense led the charge in a 17-6 Port City Classic victory over Grambling St. holding them to 62 rushing yards in the contest.
Currently on a four-game winning streak, The Hornets have not lost a game since September. A win today will give them the tie-breaker over Jackson State for second place in the SWAC East standings.
What channel is Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley St. on?
TV channel: The Game is not on TV.
Streaming: ESPN+ (Click here to stream it live now)
Radio Broadcast: Montgomery - 100.5 FM and 102.7 FM. Greenville, Ala. - 95.7 FM. Pine Hill, Ala. - 96.7 FM. Selma, Ala.- 96.3 FM.
What time does Alabama State vs Mississippi Valley St. start?
When: 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11
Where: Rice-Totten Stadium, Mobile Alabama
Alabama State vs Mississippi Valley St. Live Score
Alabama State Remaining Schedule 2023
Saturday, Nov. 18 at Prairie View A&M; Thursday, Nov. 23 vs Tuskegee (Thanksgiving).
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama State versus Mississippi Valley St. college football: Live Score