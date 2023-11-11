How to watch Alabama State versus Mississippi Valley St. college football: Live Scoreboard

Alabama State football’s (5-3) road trip continues as they travel to play Mississippi Valley State (1-8) Saturday, Nov. 11. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT

The Hornets defense led the charge in a 17-6 Port City Classic victory over Grambling St. holding them to 62 rushing yards in the contest.

Currently on a four-game winning streak, The Hornets have not lost a game since September. A win today will give them the tie-breaker over Jackson State for second place in the SWAC East standings.

What channel is Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley St. on?

TV channel: The Game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (Click here to stream it live now)

Radio Broadcast: Montgomery - 100.5 FM and 102.7 FM. Greenville, Ala. - 95.7 FM. Pine Hill, Ala. - 96.7 FM. Selma, Ala.- 96.3 FM.

What time does Alabama State vs Mississippi Valley St. start?

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Rice-Totten Stadium, Mobile Alabama

Alabama State vs Mississippi Valley St. Live Score

Alabama State Remaining Schedule 2023

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Prairie View A&M; Thursday, Nov. 23 vs Tuskegee (Thanksgiving).

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama State versus Mississippi Valley St. college football: Live Score